$0.06 EPS Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Zynex posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

ZYXI stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 20,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16. Zynex has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zynex by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.