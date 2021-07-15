-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.11). Chico’s FAS posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CHS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 62,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.32.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

