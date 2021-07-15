-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Soligenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). Soligenix posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of SNGX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 460,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,534. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Soligenix by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 90,132 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 83,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

