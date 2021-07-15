-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.30). Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $100.20 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

