-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

SCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

SCOR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,907. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $338.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in comScore by 57.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 59,950 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in comScore by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

