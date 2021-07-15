$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.21. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,234 shares of company stock valued at $662,211. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% during the first quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 657,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

