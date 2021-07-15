-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

APPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of APPH opened at $13.12 on Friday. AppHarvest has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $42.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

