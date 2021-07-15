$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.8% during the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 65,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,519. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.22.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

