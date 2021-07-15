$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRLB. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $86.31 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.65.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

