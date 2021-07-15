-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). The Boeing reported earnings per share of ($4.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,935,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,460,769. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.42.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

