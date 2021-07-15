$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.57. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,037.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,054,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,916 shares of company stock worth $811,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,251. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $457.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

