$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. NCR posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

NCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NCR opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. NCR has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

