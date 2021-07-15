$1.20 EPS Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

