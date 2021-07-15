$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.72. 9,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,834. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $158.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.19. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

