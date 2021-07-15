$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.67. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,104. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

