$1.71 EPS Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.69. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NYSE SPB traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,503. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

