$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,772. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.