10,000 Shares in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $334,284,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,042,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,389,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,164,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Sana Biotechnology stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,228. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

