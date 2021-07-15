1,000,000 Shares in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

VII stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

