10,286 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,612,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $113.46 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.24 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

