1,032,757 Shares in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Bought by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,032,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,897,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 3.24% of Pharvaris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth about $68,000. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth about $67,716,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHVS stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.36). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

