114,586 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 114,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after buying an additional 218,982 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 54,299 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

