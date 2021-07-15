$118.29 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report sales of $118.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.88 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $103.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $524.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $534.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $552.70 million, with estimates ranging from $541.11 million to $574.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million.

CASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $49.63. 3,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,998. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

