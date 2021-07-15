1,250,000 Shares in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGMCU. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth about $24,552,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth about $21,518,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth about $14,380,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth about $12,985,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth about $12,400,000.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

Glenfarne Merger stock remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Thursday. 23,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,142. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.