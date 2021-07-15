12,564 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

