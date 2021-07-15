$144.63 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce $144.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.70 million. GreenSky posted sales of $132.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $566.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $569.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $646.19 million, with estimates ranging from $635.86 million to $669.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.54. 17,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 27.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

