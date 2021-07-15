$146.75 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce $146.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.53 million and the highest is $146.96 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $150.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $593.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.55 million to $599.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $605.48 million, with estimates ranging from $593.80 million to $617.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 58,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 729,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

