15,000 Shares in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAQCU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000.

OTCMKTS PAQCU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

