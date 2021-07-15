15,000 Shares in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of SHACU stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

