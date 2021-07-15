150,000 Shares in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) Purchased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYTSU. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,250,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,500,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,000,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,500,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BYTSU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

