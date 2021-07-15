150,000 Shares in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $746,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000.

EACPU stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

