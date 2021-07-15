1511419 Ontario (OTCMKTS:CSFSF) vs. FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Financial Contrast

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) and 1511419 Ontario (OTCMKTS:CSFSF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

FinVolution Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1511419 Ontario has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.8% of FinVolution Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FinVolution Group and 1511419 Ontario, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinVolution Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 1511419 Ontario 0 0 0 0 N/A

FinVolution Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 42.75%. Given FinVolution Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FinVolution Group is more favorable than 1511419 Ontario.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FinVolution Group and 1511419 Ontario’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinVolution Group $1.16 billion 1.91 $302.33 million N/A N/A 1511419 Ontario N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FinVolution Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1511419 Ontario.

Profitability

This table compares FinVolution Group and 1511419 Ontario’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinVolution Group 28.33% 26.09% 14.32% 1511419 Ontario N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FinVolution Group beats 1511419 Ontario on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 116.1 million cumulative registered users. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About 1511419 Ontario

The Cash Store Financial Services, Inc. engages in the provision of short-term advances and other financial services. It also offers private-label debit cards. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on February 23, 2001 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

