15,603 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.80. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

