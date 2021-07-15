156,172 Shares in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Acquired by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 156,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOAC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOAC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,341. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

