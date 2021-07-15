175,000 Shares in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Purchased by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth about $409,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.61. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. Analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

