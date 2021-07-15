$182.99 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report sales of $182.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.47 million and the lowest is $181.51 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $175.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $737.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.44 million to $741.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $757.96 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $768.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $1,729,437.50. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after buying an additional 733,176 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,158,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,835,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.