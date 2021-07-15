1,861 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $140.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,871. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

