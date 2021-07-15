$19.39 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report sales of $19.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.84 billion and the lowest is $18.83 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $17.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $79.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.82 billion to $81.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $85.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.52.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $148.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.88. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.84. The stock has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.