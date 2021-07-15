19,030 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of AdvanSix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after buying an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after buying an additional 43,518 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in AdvanSix by 236.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after buying an additional 398,315 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $33.28.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.