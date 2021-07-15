1st Source (SRCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. On average, analysts expect 1st Source to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $43.57 on Thursday. 1st Source has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $51.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

