$2.07 EPS Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report $2.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. CVS Health reported earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 135,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,699. The firm has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.