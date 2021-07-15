20,000 Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $6,009,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at $6,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $5,500,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $5,000,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $4,000,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.