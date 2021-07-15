$201.22 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report sales of $201.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $835.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.90 million to $914.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.34. 592,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,248. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.65.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,671 shares of company stock worth $9,388,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.