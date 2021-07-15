$201.22 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report sales of $201.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $835.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.90 million to $914.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.34. 592,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,248. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.65.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,671 shares of company stock worth $9,388,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

