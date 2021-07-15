20,255 Shares in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.11% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,319.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

KBA stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $53.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.06.

