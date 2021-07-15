2,124 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $36,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

