223,999 Shares in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 223,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of Aequi Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBG opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

