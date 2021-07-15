23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Research Coverage Started at

assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:ME opened at 10.37 on Monday. 23andMe has a 1 year low of 9.60 and a 1 year high of 18.16.
23andMe Company Profile
