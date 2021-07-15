247,400 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 247,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

NYSE UE opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UE. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.