25,000 Shares in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000.

GLHAU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

