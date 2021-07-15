$27.84 Million in Sales Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report $27.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.57 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $16.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $118.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $158.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $164.36 million, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 563.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. 559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,855. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.